© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mass protest held in Thessaloniki as people seek justice for train-crash victims
Thousands took to the streets of Thessaloniki to demand justice for those killed in a train collision last week. Workers across the country also staged a one-day walkout, blaming underinvestment in railways and a shortage of staff for the disaster.
The collision involving a passenger train and a freight train took place on February 28, leaving 57 people dead and dozens injured.
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com