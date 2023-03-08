BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mass protest held in Thessaloniki as people seek justice for train-crash victims
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
03/08/2023

Mass protest held in Thessaloniki as people seek justice for train-crash victims

Thousands took to the streets of Thessaloniki to demand justice for those killed in a train collision last week. Workers across the country also staged a one-day walkout, blaming underinvestment in railways and a shortage of staff for the disaster.

The collision involving a passenger train and a freight train took place on February 28, leaving 57 people dead and dozens injured.

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com

greecert newsthessalonikithessaloniki protest


vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
