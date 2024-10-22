70% of UKR soldiers who were captured by Russia refuse to be included in the exchange lists

70% of Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by Russia refuse to be included in the exchange lists.

The reason is simple - every third serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, upon returning, faces criminal and public prosecution on charges of treason for surrendering.

Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Adding:

Ukraine's population has decreased by about 10 million people since February 24, 2022, and young people are leaving the country, the UN fund said.

