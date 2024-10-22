© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
70% of Ukrainian soldiers who were captured by Russia refuse to be included in the exchange lists.
The reason is simple - every third serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, upon returning, faces criminal and public prosecution on charges of treason for surrendering.
Institute for the Study of War (ISW)
Adding:
Ukraine's population has decreased by about 10 million people since February 24, 2022, and young people are leaving the country, the UN fund said.