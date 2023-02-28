Anaesthetics: Why YOU Are in Great Danger | Dr Vernon Coleman

It’s February 2023 and this is video number 322.

This video is urgent and I hope it makes you as angry as it has made me to make it, for there is now a well advanced plan to get rid of anaesthetics as you and I know it. The safety of surgical procedures, and even childbirth, will be dramatically reduced. Gas and air – entonox – was commonly used for pregnant mothers giving birth. It had very few side effects and was widely used. Specialist obstetric anaesthetists recommended it. Safe anaesthesia for general surgery is being abandoned. You’ll be lucky if you get a stick put between your teeth to bite on.

I’ve known for some time that climate change cultists are wicked and insane. Despite wild claims there is no evidence that global warming endangers mankind. Like the fake pandemic and the pseudo-vaccine it’s a confidence trick But the cultists will do anything for their cause. Last year climate change protestors deliberately and defiantly stood in front of ambulances.

If you think that was bad wait until you hear what I’m going to tell you now.

As I pointed out last year, the medical establishment has stated categorically that climate change is the most serious medical emergency. They’ve said that to protect us all from drowning, burning or freezing, doctors must do fewer diagnostic procedures and treat fewer patients. If you thought the long waiting lists and delays were accidental, think again.

