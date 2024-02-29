Proclamation: Seven Year Tribulation about to Start 02/29/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares a new Angel Visitation from Vicki Parnell where a Proclamation is made from Angel Gabriel that the Tribulation is about to begin. Pastor Stan also teaches on the First and Second War in Heaven, and finally how Lucifer will possess the Body of the Antichrist.
