CHEAP TRICK - SURRENDER

THE DOR BROTHERS, editing by rick langley 😎
Heaven Tonight a hook-filled pop-rock album with an attitude. Popular songs from this album include the anthemic "Surrender", "Auf Wiedersehen", the title track, and a cover of the Move's "California Man".
Heaven Tonight is the third studio album by American rock band Cheap Trick. It was produced by Tom Werman and released on April 24, 1978.