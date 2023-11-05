298) NA MIRA das armas electrónicas através do corpo (Nov. 04, 2023)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crédito ao canal Psinergy, Novembro 04, 2023.
Biophotonics charlie style : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.1CE5E5E8-7D3F-4328-B4F5-0A18EC40161D:e
Canal do Charlie:
Lookoutfa Charlie : https://odysee.com/@LookoutfaCharlie:b
e Canal de Tecnologia Emergente | nonvaxer420 : https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/