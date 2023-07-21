BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Sick Of It All" New rock n roll music from the new Trip Trigger album RELOADED
Trip Trigger Productions
Trip Trigger Productions
37 views • 07/21/2023

Blues based hard rock music

I'm a tin foil hatt'd investigator
I'm up against the wall I'm a sheeple agitator
I'm a seeing eye dog for the blind nonbelievers
With too much nano dust in their brains
Like the mindless zombies that worship TV
I'm a digital warrior come and follow me

Cause I'm sick sick of it all
I won't quit won't let it fall
I'm a herd disrupter I'm a shepherd in disguise
I'll get you through those political lies
I'm a walking lie detector I can crack the code
I've got the native blood and I'm in breaker mode
Be it GMO's or internet trolls
Reptile stooges you know where to go

Cause I'm sick sick of it all I won't quit won't let it fall
(lead break)

Mainstream bobbleheads hide the truth
Meanwhile the dictator's topping the kill list
Soft kill rolls on shearing the sheep
You waited too long now you're in too deep
You better get some balls don't hesitate
Pull your head out before it's too late

Cause I'm sick sick of it all but I won't quit won't let it fall
SICK OF IT ALL..

Keywords
musicdivided we fallunited we standpro americaanti establishmentblues based hard rockpolitically charged lyricswake up musicrebellious rock n roll
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
