"Sick Of It All" New rock n roll music from the new Trip Trigger album RELOADED

Blues based hard rock music



I'm a tin foil hatt'd investigator

I'm up against the wall I'm a sheeple agitator

I'm a seeing eye dog for the blind nonbelievers

With too much nano dust in their brains

Like the mindless zombies that worship TV

I'm a digital warrior come and follow me



Cause I'm sick sick of it all

I won't quit won't let it fall

I'm a herd disrupter I'm a shepherd in disguise

I'll get you through those political lies

I'm a walking lie detector I can crack the code

I've got the native blood and I'm in breaker mode

Be it GMO's or internet trolls

Reptile stooges you know where to go



Cause I'm sick sick of it all I won't quit won't let it fall

(lead break)



Mainstream bobbleheads hide the truth

Meanwhile the dictator's topping the kill list

Soft kill rolls on shearing the sheep

You waited too long now you're in too deep

You better get some balls don't hesitate

Pull your head out before it's too late



Cause I'm sick sick of it all but I won't quit won't let it fall

SICK OF IT ALL..