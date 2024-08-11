RT News August 11, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 11, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Night time terror as parts of a downed Ukrainian missile slam into an apartment block in the Russian city of Kursk, leaving 13 people wounded. Our correspondent is one of the first on the scene. On the warpath - the world anti-doping agency, WADA, locks horns with US officials, after it's revealed Washington had allowed athletes who were doping, to compete- in exchange for spying on others. A question of innocence - RT obtains footage purporting to show the recently-released Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, caught red-handed in acts of espionage in Russia. That's as Washington still threatens Moscow with more sanctions, over what is claims is the wrongful imprisonment of Americans.