© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
freedomofspeech1111
Ernesto Olguin
8/2/2024
Wildfires in Chile and a State of Emergency declared in Chile all run by the Rothschilds using global warming as an excuse but in truth the Rothschild controlled government are using direct energy weapons to start fires all over the world including Chile and blaming that on global warming. Time to wake up.