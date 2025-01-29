BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bedbound to Recovery-2 Covid Vaccine Injury Stories
The Truth Expedition
The Truth Expedition
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 7 months ago

I honestly believe this could be the most important interview we’ve ever conducted. Nick and Leslie are regular people. They’re not famous like many people we interview, but hearing their stories is essential! Why did they decide to take the vax? Bedbound to recovery! What does a covid vaccine injury look like, and what can be done to treat this horrible situation? What do conventional doctors do to treat it? (Hint: conventional doctors will tell you it’s all in your head (anxiety) as your entire body shakes and while your chest pain makes you bedbound). As Leslie says, “They’re all a bunch of jackwagons.”

Since Nick is from near ground zero of Hurricane Helene, we also discuss the FEMA response and parse out what’s true or false. Please share this video with anybody and everybody. People need to hear these stories. I have so much admiration for Nick and Leslie: there are no words! I’m so glad they’re doing OK, and I’m equally thankful that God has made our paths intersect.

Keywords
vaccine injurycovidplandemicscamdemic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy