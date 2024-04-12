BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sheriff Mat King Whistleblower with Ret. Lt. Scott Jones - Part 3
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
41 views • 04/12/2024

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


In Part 3, Ret. Lt. Scott Jones breaks down the events in chronological order of how Sheriff Mat King orchestrated the end of Scott's career. He also shares with Eileen how he reached out to the Michigan State Police to inform them of Sheriff Mat King's misconduct. We would encourage our viewers to go back and watch Parts 1 & 2 and if you haven't already done so, please share with all your family and friends.


Below is a timeline of events of what transpired:


Nov 6 - arrest

Nov 8 - social media posting

Nov 9 - met with parents for their input

Nov 10 - called HR Director / set a meeting

Nov 14 - met with Diane Barber

Nov 15 - received call from Captain Pohl

Nov 17 - met with Undersheriff Spadafore / Captain Pohl / HR Director

Nov 18 - notified HR cannot take action


Nov 23 - 1) Deputy Duva adds to report

                2) Sheriff directs an Internal Investigation opened

                3) Sheriff does interview with Times Herald

Nov 28 - contact made with POAM union rep

Nov 30 - IA interview

Dec 9 - Captain Pohl gives retire by Dec 12 or face discipline for leaking to social media

Dec 14 - under duress, submit intent to retire letter; police powers stripped / equipment taken / building access card taken / ORDERED by King not to enter building until after Jan 21, 2023

Jan 21, 2023 - retirement date


Feb 8, 2023 - make report of misconduct to Michigan State Police

June 2023 - FOIA reveals no investigation took place

July 12, 2023 - meet with MSP Lieutenant Patrick Roti “wrong, not wrong enough”

Aug 31, 2023 - meet with Commander Bradley Morenko who rubber stamped previous action to not investigate



https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

whistleblowerduidrunk drivingeileen teschliving exponentiallyst clair countyst clair county sheriff departmentret lt scott jonessheriff mat kingdeputy marcus kingowi
