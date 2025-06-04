"The Doctor Is In: Exposing the Abortion Pill’s Hidden Dangers" from Carenet

From https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trSrOA3ilwY "What if everything you’ve heard about the safety of the abortion pill is wrong? A new study has revealed a staggering truth: women are 22 times more likely to suffer serious complications from abortion pills than previously claimed. With over 94,000 women facing severe reactions—including hemorrhage, infection, emergency surgery, and more—this is no longer a conversation we can afford to avoid.

In this episode of The Doctor Is In, Care Net President and CEO Roland Warren, and Dr. Bill Lile, The Pro-Life Doc, unpack the real data, the disturbing regulatory changes that made this spike possible, and the deeper danger we must not ignore. As the abortion pill becomes easier to access—even by mail—the stakes for women and unborn children have never been higher. But this conversation isn’t just about warning signs. It’s about reclaiming the truth, protecting lives, and equipping the church to lead." See Carenet's website at https://care-net.org/, phone 703.554.8734.