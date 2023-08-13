EU Statistics: COVID VACCINE KILLED MILLIONS💉💉💉 Warns Dr John Campbell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A quick breakdown of the new E.U. statistics as of Augusti 2023, brought forward by Dr. John Campbell. One in every 246 people died within 60 days of having the experimental gene therapy "vaccine" bioweapon. Can people PLEASE wake up now? How many around you MUST DIE for you to get it? Just asking... Hypnosis is REAL, that's for sure!
Source: New E.U. Statistics Prove Covid Vaccine Has Killed Millions Warns Dr. John Campbell
Source: Excess Deaths Are Still High: What's Causing It, and Why Aren't We Talking About It?