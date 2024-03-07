BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Will the LATTER RAIN of the LAST DAYS begin on APRIL 8 Eclipse?
156 views • 03/07/2024

Will the prophesied latter-day reign in the book of Joel begin with April 8th 2024 and the total solar eclipse? This is one compelling video that is showing that very well might be the case. It is theory at this time but everything is pointing directly at it. This is a very interesting video to say at least. And eye-opening as I show how the last days is the same as it was with Noah's flood with the first end of the world. So you don't want to miss this one

You can also go to my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/6MBJmdD538M?si=h7MxMqiha_A5BPJJ You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] for more information about our walk with the king and the true application of the last days please visit the warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingernoahs floodlatter raineclipse april eight
