Abortion Mills SHUTTING DOWN: Christian Red States Are DEFEATING Leftist Death Cult Of Baby Murder

Stew Peters Show





March 24, 2023





It is time to stand up and reclaim American laws for Christ.

Pastor Dave Scarlett is here to discuss the spiritual battles that are being waged on a daily basis.

The devil doesn’t target people who aren’t a threat to him.

To combat the forces of evil, Christians must read God’s word, pray, and draw close to Him.

Over 6 thousand people from all across the country and all walks of life have been baptized recently.

Oftentimes we see the chaos and miss the good news that people are turning from their sin and trusting Christ every single day.

For more information about His Glory ministries head over to http://HisGlory.me

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

This Documentary EXPOSES The TRUTH about the New World Order!! WATCH: https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2emzga-abortion-mills-shutting-down-christian-red-states-are-defeating-leftist-dea.html



