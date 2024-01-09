The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 174: "Investigate And Prosecute!" with Rachel Rodriguez and Mimi Miller

Rachel Rodriguez and Mimi Miller discuss the brief in support of request for criminal investigation and prosecution that was recently submitted on behalf of families who lost a loved one to the use of the death drug Remdesivir. Visit vireslaw.group for more information. View BlessedNewsTV.com for more great episodes!





