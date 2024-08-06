© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Unveils PD-2900 Long Range Kamikaze UAV.
➡️ The drone has a range of 2500 km and a flight time of 12 hours with a speed up to 200 km/h.
➡️ It is noted “ Large-sized kamikaze UAVs have become a cheap alternative to cruise missiles thanks to the availability of most of the components or platforms on even the civilian market.”