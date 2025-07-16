Texas Flood Victim Saw America’s Future 07/16/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
God is going to bring a shaking to our Nation. And in this shaking, there is going to be a lot of fruit falling from the tree. Today Pastor Stan shares the incredible testimony of Katie, who died in a flood and the Lord showed her the future of America. There is also a great revival coming and this just proves that Jesus is alive, and He is coming to get His Bride.
00:00Intro
01:20Katie’s Testimony
18:26Final Words
