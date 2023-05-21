© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Blameless Lives Of The Righteous.
Proverbs 20:7 (NIV).
7) The righteous lead blameless lives;
blessed are their children after them.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Narrow Path sharpens the Righteous.
Their children enjoy the fruits of their progress.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc2kv7zm
