Jordanians Protest US Bias near American Embassy

Activists and citizens staged a protest in the Abdoun area, west of Amman, on Saturday evening, near the US Embassy, from which they were prevented from approaching by the Public Security Directorate, according to Al Ghad newspaper.

‎The protest was held to denounce the clear American bias towards the Israeli occupation, which was evident in the recent US position in support of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Adding:

Israeli army: We are now attacking with artillery the source of the attack in Syrian territory.

BREAKING: Iran has sent a warning message to Israel through the UN saying that Iran will have to intervene if the IDF launches a ground operation in Gaza - Walla / Axios

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas will hold a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on the situation in the Gaza Strip, an adviser to the Palestinian leader told RIA Novosti.

According to him, the United States, by unlimitedly supporting Israel militarily and politically, bears the greatest responsibility for the continuation of aggression in Gaza.





