"Get your HANDS OFF our liberty" - Senator fires back at W.H.O. power grab
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
181 views • 03/05/2023

"Last week we told you about a treaty that President Biden is working on to give the World Health Organization an extraordinary amount of powers during a pandemic called the CA+. Now Republican Senators introduced a bill to prevent the President from doing this without congressional approval. The “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act” would require a supermajority vote in the Senate before the President can hand over this power to the WHO.

Senator Johnson introduced a bill like this last year and it was sent to the Committee on Foreign Relations where it has languished. Will this one do any better? "

https://rumble.com/c/Redacted

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
