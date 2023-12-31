The child Jesus in the Diary of St. Faustina - Marian Teaching

Marian Teaching, Fr. Anthony Gramlich





Streamed live Dec 30, 2023





Join Fr. Anthony Gramlich, MIC, as he presents the presence and meaning of the child Jesus contained in the Diary of St. Faustina.





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





Discover more on our NEW free Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWXpH-9V88A