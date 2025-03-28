BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
9/11 - Dust & Deceit @ the WTC [2007]
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
33 views • 5 months ago

"The small particles are really much more injurious to the body, to the lungs, than inhaling the larger particles. The gypsum tended to be in larger particles, and that's why they were coughed out as the "WTC cough". When you breath something in that is extremely fine, like less than 2.5 microns, they will go right past the coughing mechanism, those hairs that when something hits the hair it triggers them all and you cough and you cough it out and so forth. Something that's really tiny can get past all of those and then all the way down to the bottom of your lungs and stay there for good long periods of time." Dr. Marjorie Clarke


"The asbestos, as a perfect example, the levels in the building were 112,000 times above what was considered safe." - Philip McArdle


"The right thing for both EPA and NY City to do, particularly NY City, is to stop fighting these workman compensation claims, these young men and women who are clearly disabled. To at least give them full retirement disability at a minimum." - Cate Jenkins

epa911wtc dustwtc cough
