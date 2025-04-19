Are You Serving Jesus?

Everything we do on earth is in service to something or someone. Most of what we do is for ourselves. Loving God with all your heart and loving your neighbor is the essence of this message.

Love helps you overlook imperfections and realize that serving isn’t about you. Jesus wants you to pay forward the love, grace, and forgiveness shown to you. True service gives glory to God the Father. So when you trade selfishness for selflessness, it directs all success and admiration towards the transforming power of Jesus Christ.

It isn’t necessary to go to a foreign mission field in order to serve God. Jesus washed the feet of His disciples to show that they were to serve one another. Your purpose in life is to know, love, and serve God. You can serve yourself in your pursuit of money, pleasure, and power, or you can focus your life on finding ways to serve God at home, with friends, and in your workplace so that Jesus is visible in everything that you think, say, and do.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1884.pdf

RLJ-1884 -- OCTOBER 30, 2022

