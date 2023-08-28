TUCKER ON TWITTER : EPISODE 9 - THE ANDREW TATE INTERVIEW | TUCKER CARLSON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this exclusive interview, Tucker Carlson flew to Romania to do an extended one-on-one interview with Andrew Tate. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate are currently under house arrest by the Romanian State charged under the allegation of 'human trafficking' across international state borders.