Dems Have A Radical Problem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Toxic Ideological Destruction
* It is funny how the victim-oppressor ideology disappears when their re-election is threatened.
* Elite leftists remind us every day what awful, despicable panderers they are.
Redpill: Incompetent vs. Malevolent
* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.
* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.
* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (14 November 2023)