BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Elon Musk: No need for Humanity!
MicheleMagical
MicheleMagical
6 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
188 views • 3 months ago

Elon Musk: No need for Humanity! How can Elon Musk promote and push the agenda of erasing humans like that? Isn't he one one us? No, he isn't, and he never was. ⚠️ Elon Musk, aka EviI Must, is an A.l. Soft Robot, an Android, put together in a laboratory. He isn't born like us humans, and he doesn't even have any soul or heart! That's why They made him so extremely rich and powerful so fast, from nothing, because They control and own him 100%! 💯


🔺️ BioDigitaI Convergence 🔺️ Fourth lndustrial Revolution 🔺️ Synthetic Biology 🔺️ Human Augmentation 🔺️ Transhumanism 🔺️ Human 2.0 🔺️ Society 5.0 🔺️ Smart-Cities 🔺️ Metaverse 🔺️ Digital Twin 🔺️ Sentient WorId Simulation 🔺️ Hive-Mind 🔺️ 5G, 6G, 7G 🔺️ A.l. 🔺️ loBNT lnternet of Bio NAN0 Things 🔺️ loB lnternet of Bodies 🔺️ loW lnternet of Waters 🔺️ IoT Internet of Trees 🔺️ IoS Internet of Space 🔺️ loE lnternet of Everything

Keywords
5gspace xaiteslaevidenceproofelon musk6gcyborgneuralinkmuskelon7giobsmart-city
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy