🔥🔥Chip Roy's Fabulous Christmas Shutdown - Mr. Scrooge Or Miracle On K-Street? 🔥🔥

So yesterday, President Trump actually demanded a TWO YEAR lifting of the debt ceiling.



This is frankly insane given the fact that he won the election campaigning against the ‘Biden Economy’ and profligate government deficit spending which he promised to cut! How pray tell, do you cut spending while simultaneously ramping up the debt?



What is the point of electing Republicans when they spend like drunken Democrats? It’s all patently absurd and apparently there is only one guy in Washington, DC with the balls to call him on it.



Chip Roy deserves an enormous amount of credit for standing firmly in the truth space regarding the nightmare economic situation. Despite relentless pressure to cave from the incoming president and his acolytes, Roy is at the very least shining a spotlight once again on the unsustainable spending situation in Washington, DC.



It’s a meaningful and necessary stance and is glorious to watch but I can’t help wondering if it will even matter? We’ll discuss this and MORE today on the SJ Show!



December 20, 2024



