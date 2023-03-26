Justine Brooke Murray: What we have to do now is to start investigating our DOJ and the federal government, demanding that they show how much money they're actually getting from the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ck0k8ba0f
3/25/2023 Justine Brooke Murray: What we have to do now is to start investigating our Department of Justice and the federal government, demanding that they show how much money they're actually getting from the CCP dictatorial regime that is supposed to be our enemy.
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #USA
3/25/2023 贾斯汀·布鲁克·穆雷：我们现在必须要做的就是调查我们的司法部和联邦政府，要求他们说明到底他们从那些本应该是我们敌人的中共独裁政权那里拿了多少钱。
#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #美国