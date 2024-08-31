© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A great selection of airdrops on Ukrainian infantry in the direction of Chasov Yara performed by the 4th separate motorized rifle brigade.
Adding:
The Ukrainian authorities have handed over to the United States a list of equipment needed to restore the energy sector and expect to receive $800 million in aid to restore damaged energy infrastructure, said Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.