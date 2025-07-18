Trump Just Started It 07/18/2025

President Trump has given Russia an Ultimatum, directly threatening Russia. This will certainly not be tolerated by Putin, and we could easily see the start of the Internal Revolution and Nuclear War because of this conflict.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support