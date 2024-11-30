My Son Zachary. RIP son

This is a little clip of my son Zachary at about age 13 racing cyclocross in the junior category with cyclocross crusade series in Portland Oregon. He’s looking pretty good running the barriers and jumping right back on his bike pretty quickly.



He wanted to ride across America on our tandem bike. We rode 145 miles to the beach one day and, if he had not gotten into drugs I’m certain we would’ve done it. I was just waiting for him to tell me he was ready to start peddling He died of a fentanyl overdose in 2023 at age 24.





I’m really sad to see him go because I still had hope in him wanting to make a new life without drugs.







