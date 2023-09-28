YAH'S HOLY FEAST MOADIM SEASON- YOM KIPPUR-DOES IT MATTER?!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attend this very solemn High & Holy feast in the description with our messianic Hebrew Mother, Apostle Dr. Garnett as she serves up a full prime rib plate of this feast and why it's MANDATORY for the people of YAH and Saints! . Does require a 24-hr minimum fast either before or after you attend this service! Prepare your communion elements. Calling one and all to YAH'S Most Holy & Sacred Table of Yom Kippur. Put on white, no bathing or eating!!! A time of affliction as DECREED BY THE MOST HIGH! Time to get a good understanding for all that have received the blood of YESHUA!