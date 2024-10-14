Fiber optic drone bypasses jamming equipment, hits tank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A drone running on its own fiber optic cable was able to hit its target in Kursk Region, neatly bypassing a jamming vehicle just meters away. The drivers of the vehicle could only look on as the drone hit its intended target — a tank up ahead.
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/