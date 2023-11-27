BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Graphene & the Skynet Grid Control
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 11/27/2023

🔗 ClimateViewerhttps://connect.climateviewer.com/


📢 CHAT

https://t.me/climateviewerchat


❤ DONATE

https://www.paypal.me/climateviewer

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

https://www.givesendgo.com/climateviewer

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/climateviewer


📺 LIVESTREAM DONATION

https://streamlabs.com/UCxi8wqtADZckzLvWqkW5Kvg/tip


🎞 VIDEO REFERENCES

Long, Christopher M., Marc A. Nascarella, and Peter A. Valberg. "Carbon black vs. black carbon and other airborne materials containing elemental carbon: Physical and chemical distinctions." Environmental pollution 181 (2013): 271-286.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0269749113003266?via%3Dihub


Carbon Black Dust - The Chemtrail Secret for Weather Warfare, Geoengineering, and Ozone Destruction

https://climateviewer.com/2018/10/07/carbon-black-dust-the-chemtrail-secret-for-weather-warfare-geoengineering-and-ozone-destruction/


Zhang, X., Chen, X. & Wang, J. A number-based inventory of size-resolved black carbon particle emissions by global civil aviation. Nat Commun 10, 534 (2019).

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-019-08491-9


Matthes, Sigrun, et al. "Climate optimized air transport." Atmospheric Physics: Background–Methods–Trends. Berlin, Heidelberg: Springer Berlin Heidelberg, 2012. 727-746.

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-30183-4_44


https://www.icao.int/Meetings/EnvironmentalColloquium/Documents/2010-Colloquium/6_Schumann_Wmo.pdf


Google is helping pilots route flights to create fewer contrails, which is better for the climate

https://www.theverge.com/2023/8/9/23825771/google-american-airlines-ai-flights-contrails-climate-change


Google AI For Contrail Contro

https://youtu.be/0rW51rYktNk


EUROCONTROL launches ContrailNet - the new network to create a common repository of contrail observation data

https://www.eurocontrol.int/news/eurocontrol-launches-contrailnet-new-network-create-common-repository-contrail-observation


https://www.eurocontrol.int/about-us


Sustainable Skies Conference: Contrails in Focus

EUROCONTROL and CANSO event 7 - 8 November 2023

https://www.eurocontrol.int/event/sustainable-skies-conference-contrails-focus


https://www.eurocontrol.int/sites/default/files/2023-11/2023-11-07-contrails-conference-session-001-plu-gierens-what-are-contrails.pdf


https://www.eurocontrol.int/sites/default/files/2023-11/2023-11-07-contrails-conference-session-005-manneville-eclif3-volcan-in-flight-measurement.pdf


Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen)

https://www.faa.gov/nextgen


https://www.faa.gov/nextgen/today


Aviation Environmental Design Tool (AEDT)

https://aedt.faa.gov/


https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfN7m5OaSZKT5gm8eoKOlbR1ediCDOAOn


ADS-B Exchange Flight Tracking

https://globe.adsbexchange.com/


Jet fuel consumption - Country rankings

https://www.theglobaleconomy.com/rankings/jet_fuel_consumption/


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy