"And When Money Fails" Gen. 47 with Jesse Knock, Dr. Stephen Pidgeon & Jon Hallam

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today on 'Eatin Wild Honey and Locusts' Jessica open's with Genesis 47 and after is joined with Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and our guest: Independent Researcher to EWHAL & Stephen, our friend, Jon Hallam. Included in today's discussion: a scriptural view of creation with a mix of technology and the spiritual view.