John-Henry Westen





April 18, 2023





On April 6 1994, the President of Rwanda was assassinated — sparking the Rwandan Genocide. Months-long massacres against the entire Tutsi people, including the region of a young Immaculée Ilibagiza, raged in the streets. House-by-house, Hutu forces slaughtered Tutsi men, women, and children without mercy. To protect his only daughter from the Rwandan Genocide, Immaculée’s father handed her over to a local pastor — where Immaculée and seven other women hid in a 3 foot by 4 foot bathroom for over 90 days.





By a miracle, Immaculée survived the Rwandan Genocide, but not without waging a war of hatred against the Hutus in her own heart. In a hair-raising story of life and death, Immaculée turned to prayer—particularly recitation of the Holy Rosary. Devotion to Mary through the Rosary became the source of her faith's secret strength, preparing her for when she would finally come face-to-face with her mother's murderer and face what would become the most important decision of her life. A moment of truth for Culture of Life would arrive — and the fate of what is now one of Rwanda's most stalwart Catholic pro-life voices would hang in the balance.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2isiu3-90-day-horror-how-8-women-survived-in-a-bathroom.html



