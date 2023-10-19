IDF releases footage said to be the Destruction of Hezbollah Targets located in Southern Lebanon

U.S. State Dept issues "worldwide caution" travel alert.

Biden to address the nation later today.

— List of countries that have asked their citizens to immediately leave Lebanon:

- Germany

- Saudi Arabia

- Canada

- United States

- United Kingdom

- Australia

⚡️According to Hezbollah, since the start of fighting on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah fighters have destroyed/seriously damaged 10 Merkava 3 and Merkava 4 tanks.

Hezbollah also admits the loss of 17 people during the same battles.






