© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IDF releases footage said to be the Destruction of Hezbollah Targets located in Southern Lebanon
Adding:
U.S. State Dept issues "worldwide caution" travel alert.
Biden to address the nation later today.
— List of countries that have asked their citizens to immediately leave Lebanon:
- Germany
- Saudi Arabia
- Canada
- United States
- United Kingdom
- Australia
Adding:
⚡️According to Hezbollah, since the start of fighting on the Israeli-Lebanese border, Hezbollah fighters have destroyed/seriously damaged 10 Merkava 3 and Merkava 4 tanks.
Hezbollah also admits the loss of 17 people during the same battles.