BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We MUST Not Ignore The Continual Problem With "Protect & Serve"
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
204 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
19 views • 05/17/2023

Note: I am aware of other perspectives concerning these events. However, regardless of those other perspectives taken into consideration, the conclusions made here remain. The media and "enforcement" also often contribute to these problems due to a delay in releasing footage, or a lack of transparency. It's also important to mention that just because there would be chaotic "revolts" thereafter events like these, does not mean the first problem is any less of a problem (if anything, it becomes more of a problem). Learn more (the greatest videos): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright. - #georgefloyddeath #powerful #forgotten #untoldstory #untold #spirituality #evil #chaos #order #roots #root #mustwatch #needtoknow #eyeopening #shocking #empowerment #freedom #liberator #liberty #historydocumentary

Keywords
freedompoliticstruthprotectionprotectserve
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy