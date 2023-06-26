© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video was found yesterday afternoon. Sorry, a late upload.
Epic footage of the destruction of two Ukrainian MRAPs with infantry in one arrival of the Russian T-80 tank of the 136th Motorized Rifle Brigade. The tankers moved into Makarovka, fired two accurate shots and left as if nothing had happened.