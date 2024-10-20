BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Chris Hopewell's extended footage
BreakThruNews
BreakThruNews
13 followers
32 views • 7 months ago

Very few managed to capture the impact of Flight 175 as well as the collapse of both towers. Those who did were further away from Ground Zero and thus able to keep rolling their cameras without the need to evacuate. 


Caroline Dries captured the 2nd plane and subsequent collapses - you've already seen those but still worth mentioning here. Chris Hopewell is another that comes to mind. What follows is an extension of his 2nd plane footage - which you have also seen - now showing both collapses. 


Those continual whimpers are haunting...


------- 


"The twin trade towers are fucking gone... Of course there's fucking people in there" - Chris

Keywords
wtccollapsesflight 175chris hopewell
