World War Three in Europe?

Friday Night Live 7 March 2025





In this episode, I examine the socio-political challenges facing England and the historical conflicts that shape modern society. Reflecting on personal connections, I question the narratives of past victories and their implications today.





We discuss the cyclical nature of peace and war in Europe, highlighting how interests profit from ongoing conflict. I also address ethical responsibilities toward family amidst mental health discussions and the misconceptions surrounding government healthcare.





Through dialogues on emotional burdens and societal expectations, I urge listeners to base their choices on reason rather than sentiment. Finally, we emphasize the importance of proactive action over mere hope in effecting change. This episode is a concise exploration of history, responsibility, and the need for decisive action in our lives.





