Is THIS Is Happening April 8th 2024?

✅ SAVE $200 On Our best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥





Only 21 total solar eclipses have crossed the lower 48 states during the existence of America.



But Why are these governors, mayors and all kinds of local officials preparing for this solar eclipse on April 8 as if it will be cataclysmic?



If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link: https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the Donorbox link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





VISIT US ON SUBSTACK:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.