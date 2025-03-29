BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AS ABOVE, SO BELOW ♈♉♊♋♌♍♎♏♐♑♒♓ AS WITHIN, SO WITHOUT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
96 views • 5 months ago

vegastar - You are the universe experiencing itself.

Your body is crafted in the image of the stars. ✨

Each Zodiac sign governs a sacred part of you.


♈♉♊♋♌♍♎♏♐♑♒♓


As above, so below.

As within, so without.


📘 https://tinyurl.com/bookofwisdomvol2


Source: https://x.com/vegastarr/status/1903886716450013641


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9p1zaw [thanks to https://revivalofwisdom.com/products/book-of-wisdom-volume-2-paperback?sca_ref=5212787.Wglwr1GRqY 🖲]


What is the Book of Wisdom?


The Book of Wisdom is more than just a text—it is an invitation to step into deeper realms of consciousness and tap into knowledge that has long been concealed. Designed to expand your mind and open doors to hidden truths, this sacred book empowers those ready to transform their lives.


Within its pages, you will uncover ancient insights that have the power to shift your perspective and elevate your understanding of the universe. It is a guide to awakening, a tool for those on the path to spiritual discovery, and a source of wisdom for those seeking enlightenment.


As you immerse yourself in this work, expect to be challenged, uplifted, and transformed. The Book of Wisdom is your key to unlocking the mysteries of existence and awakening the full potential of your mind, body, and spirit.

as above so below, vegastarr, book of wisdom, astrological signs
