Fani’s Losses Escalate - Must Turn Over DOJ, J6 Texts

December 3, 2024 - There is a God and He is intimately involved in exposing the sordid American justice system. Just today, Fani Willis lost the biggest case anyone has ever tried. It gets much worse, as a judge ordered Willis to turn over all communications between Jack Smith, the DOJ special prosecutor, and those of the January 6th Committee. She’s in trouble with the GA Senate for misconduct, and has probably lost control of the Trump RICO case.

















