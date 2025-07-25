Price $5900 - the R1, a 25kg AI-powered humanoid with voice & image recognition - would you buy one?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China’s Unitree just dropped the R1, a 25kg (55 lbs) AI-powered humanoid with voice & image recognition — and it moves like a person
Price? Just $5,900 — Then I found a video saying it starts at only $5566. Would you buy one?
Launched ahead of China’s biggest AI forum, it’s part of Beijing’s bold robot push