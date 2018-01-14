BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

20180114 PREPARING FOR PERSECUTION, REVIVAL VISION - NEW AGE/NWO FALSE RAPTURE-TRIBULATION
Berean Builder Ministries
Berean Builder Ministries
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
134 views • 02/27/2023

The Importance of Gods Word-Book of Revelation is sequential and literal, Preparing for Tribulation


Class Preamble : Current Events-North American church revival flood vision, underground church, corporate church vs. Gods Church system, pre-wrath vs pretrib, abiding, renewing the mind, seeker sensitive vs Gods way, Gal 5, Satan's wiles vs. Gods wisdom, Intimacy with God, discipleship, heart treasure, idolatry, spyware, sin, fear of the Lord, theocracy, persecution, quantum technology dependence/slavery, false rapture, Ephesians 6, Sword Training as a Soldier for Christ, 2Tim 5, Reading aloud the Book of Revelation of Jesus Christ, Days of Noah, 2Thess2:3-5, Disclosure, mans vs Gods wisdom ..Please see our website bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries for training, visions/dreams, in the Spirit experiences and joining our small group online as we make sense of these increasingly challenging times.

*****************************

Welcome to Berean Builder Ministries where we assist you as a soldier for Christ in the Eternal War of the Blood of the Savior and the Serpent. To know Who and Whose you are, preserving/protecting truth through daily walking in the Spirit, practicing situational awareness and Sword Training in an online and local community daily cultivating His Abiding Presence and His Word.

*****************************

You can find us on: Email: [email protected]

Website: https://bereanbuilders.wixsite.com/ministries

on our website you can financially support our ministry, find access to our weekly small group on signal , our Facebook page, past and current classes on rumble , our visions blog and testimonies/strategies for today

Rumble where all 50 past teaching videos are: https://rumble.com/c/c-361675

YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@bereanbuilderministries

MEWE group: https://mewe.com/i/saberlighter

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I appreciate and read all comments, please subscribe, and like to support our ministry and getting the word out…God Bless

Please consider financially supporting our ministry through: PayPal: https://paypal.me/DOuglasTurner or interac e-transfer: send to [email protected]

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Keywords
walmartreligionsign of jonahexodusdepopulationrevelationvirusesgeorgiatranshumanismdays of noahgeneticsjezebelintimacyalien invasionun small arms treatydumbspropaganda warrex84ten virginssword traininggods weaponnon existence strategysoviet strategiesrevelation 10bio-engineering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy