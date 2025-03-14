Russia Ready for Ceasefire (Under these Conditions) - Putin. West throws a tantrum, their reaction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin says Russia 'in favor' of ceasefire but there are 'nuances'
Russia ready for ceasefire – Putin
Putin supports Ukraine conflict ceasefire as US envoy visits Moscow
Putin lists guarantees Moscow wants for 30-day ceasefire
READ IN FULL: Putin’s statement on Trump’s Ukraine ceasefire proposal
https://www.rt.com/russia/614170-puti...
Putin: We agree with ceasefire proposal, but some questions remain
Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says many details need to be sorted out
Trump on Putin's statement: 'Hopefully Russia will do the right thing'
Trump: Russia's refusal to agree on ceasefire will be very disappointing moment for world
Tusk slams Russia’s ‘unsatisfactory’ response to 30-day ceasefire
Zelenskyy: Putin is actually preparing to reject ceasefire proposal
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
