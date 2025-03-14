Russia Ready for Ceasefire (Under these Conditions) - Putin. West throws a tantrum, their reaction

Putin says Russia 'in favor' of ceasefire but there are 'nuances'

Russia ready for ceasefire – Putin

Putin supports Ukraine conflict ceasefire as US envoy visits Moscow

Putin lists guarantees Moscow wants for 30-day ceasefire

READ IN FULL: Putin’s statement on Trump’s Ukraine ceasefire proposal

https://www.rt.com/russia/614170-puti...

Putin: We agree with ceasefire proposal, but some questions remain

Putin backs US ceasefire idea for Ukraine, but says many details need to be sorted out

Trump on Putin's statement: 'Hopefully Russia will do the right thing'

Trump: Russia's refusal to agree on ceasefire will be very disappointing moment for world

Tusk slams Russia’s ‘unsatisfactory’ response to 30-day ceasefire

Zelenskyy: Putin is actually preparing to reject ceasefire proposal





Mirrored - Emil Cosman





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net