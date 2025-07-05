Something Big Is Coming: Keep Your Eye On BlackRock

* They’re not bringing back the gold standard; they’re weaponizing it.

* Financial giants are remonetizing gold — not to stabilize the dollar, but to profit from its collapse.

* Gold is being used as collateral to create money.

* BlackRock is positioning itself to benefit from both war and economic crisis.

* They are stockpiling gold and silver like never before.





Redacted News (4 July 2025)

https://youtu.be/0CPO4Ofcv4g