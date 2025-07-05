© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something Big Is Coming: Keep Your Eye On BlackRock
* They’re not bringing back the gold standard; they’re weaponizing it.
* Financial giants are remonetizing gold — not to stabilize the dollar, but to profit from its collapse.
* Gold is being used as collateral to create money.
* BlackRock is positioning itself to benefit from both war and economic crisis.
* They are stockpiling gold and silver like never before.
Redacted News (4 July 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0CPO4Ofcv4g
https://rumble.com/v6vohc1-keep-your-eye-on-blackrock-something-big-is-coming-redacted-w-clayton-morri.html