© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥CLARE DALY MP ON FIRE EXPOSING THE SCUM: 🔥
'A year on, as the war continues, MEPs parrot the propaganda line: "Ukraine must win." Ordinary people never win in war. Shout "glory" all you want; there is no glory in the grave. It is time for the silent majority to take to the streets to demand peace.'